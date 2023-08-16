THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A hit-and-run incident occurred Wednesday night in the parking lot of Big Mike’s Steakhouse, according to a message from Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day.

According to the mayor, a car and a pedestrian were involved. The driver of the car fled the scene of the incident.

“We honestly feel the driver got scared after they struck the individual and panicked…. thus they drove off quickly,” the message reads.

Mayor Day encouraged those who witnessed the incident to reach out to Thomasville Police Chief Mitchell Stuckey at 334-456-1049.