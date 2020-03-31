Thomasville Mayor: 25% of city without power as storms knock down trees and power lines

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – A strong line is storms pushed through Clarke County Tuesday morning. The following areas have been affected according to Mayor Sheldon Day:
Hwy 154 trees and powerlines are down between the 3 and 4 mile markers.
Peach Tree Road near the landfill there are power lines and trees down.
Power is out along U.S. 43 south of Thomasville Walmart to just south of Hardees and along U.S. 154.
Alabama Power is on the scene and preparing to make repairs.
Phone lines are also down in many areas.
