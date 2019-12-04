Thomasville man wanted for assault on officer

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – 20-year-old Hayden Douglas Dunn is wanted by Grove Hill Police for Felony Assault 2nd Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer.
Dunn is from Thomasville, but is known to frequent the Grove Hill area.
