Thomasville man wanted for assault on officer

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – 20-year-old Hayden Douglas Dunn is wanted by Grove Hill Police for Felony Assault 2nd Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer.

Dunn is from Thomasville, but is known to frequent the Grove Hill area.

