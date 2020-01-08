UPDATE: Thomasville HS student killed in crash identified

UPDATE (2:03 p.m.) — Alabama State Troopers just released the following about the crash:

Shortly after 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, ALEA Troopers responded to a fatal, two-vehicle crash on County Road 48 west of Thomasville in northern Clarke County. Christopher Pugh, 18, of Fulton was operating a 1997 Chevrolet 1500 eastbound near Glover Road when the vehicle struck an eastbound 2007 Freightliner operated by Derrick Horn, 46, of Whatley in the rear of the loaded log trailer. As a result of the motor vehicle crash, Christopher Pugh was pronounced as deceased on-scene. Derrick Horn sustained no injuries. No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate.

UPDATE (1:56 p.m.) — Principal Kyle Ferguson tells News 5 the school had a meeting with seniors Wednesday morning when they heard the news.

Counselors are available to students who need to talk about this tragic news.

While the student’s name has not been released, the student has several family members who also attend the school, so it’s been a very tough day, Principal Ferguson said.

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Officials confirm a Thomasville High School student was killed early Wednesday morning in Clarke County.

The crash occurred on Bashi Road, about 4 miles west of Thomasville. Officials tell News 5 a truck ran into the back of a log truck. We’re told the victim was a senior at the school.

