Thomasville City Hall closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Thomasville City Hall will be closed to visitors until further notice.
Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day confirms an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. For safety reasons no one will be allowed to enter the building without a mask and you will need to call 334-636-5827 prior to arriving. We’re told the water department, court and police department will operate as usual because there are glass barriers in place when visiting.
