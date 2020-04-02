Thomasville begins curfew Thursday night

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Thomasville now has a curfew in effect. The curfew will run from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. daily, beginning Thursday night.

Those needing to travel to and from work are the exception. This curfew has been put into place as a precaution. You are urged to stay home during those times daily.

