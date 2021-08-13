Thomas Geboy leaves WKRG, going to Salt Lake City

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — See you later, Thomas.



Meteorologist Thomas Geboy insisted upon using those three words, so it would be a mistake for the WKRG family not to say them back. We certainly won’t say goodbye.

After more than five years on the Gulf Coast, Thomas is leaving WKRG to take a position at KTVX, our sister station in Salt Lake City.



We guarantee most WKRG employees can’t read that last sentence aloud without feeling tears bubbling up from within.



While some of those are tears of sadness, we’re also tearing up because of just how proud we are of what Thomas has meant to this newsroom and to this community.

From hurricane coverage to dog-walking forecasts, Thomas has been a dependable presence across the entire weather spectrum.



We can’t tell you how many times Thomas would go on vacation and the phone would ring with viewers asking when he’d be back. It’s a testament to just how connected he’s become with the community.

We’ll undoubtedly get more of those calls in the coming weeks from viewers hopeful to see Thomas once again.



But who knows? It’s no secret Thomas loves Mardi Gras and everything else the Gulf Coast has to offer. So, while we wish Thomas nothing but the best in Salt Lake City, something tells us this is far from goodbye!