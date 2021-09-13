Third person dies as a result of MS highway collapse

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Amanda Williams of Wiggins died Saturday after fighting for her life for two weeks in the hospital.

She’s now the third to die as a result of the highway collapse on Highway 26 just outside of Lucedale.

Seven vehicles were involved, according to Troopers. The road washed out during a flash flood warning as a result of Hurricane Ida.

Williams’ 16-year-old daughter Emily was also in the car. She’s still in the hospital recovering from a broken leg, torn colon and other injuries.