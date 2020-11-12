Theodore man accused of sending explicit photos to minors on Snapchat

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Alabama man is in jail in Escambia County, Fla. after allegedly using the app Snapchat to send explicit photos to children.

Chris Sims, 39, of Theodore is accused of sending the pictures and video to a group of about 25 people including several minors.

There is no mug shot available for Sims’ Florida arrest. The one used is from a previous arrest in Mobile County. Sims is being held in the Escambia County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories