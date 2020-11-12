Theodore man accused of sending explicit photos to minors on Snapchat

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Alabama man is in jail in Escambia County, Fla. after allegedly using the app Snapchat to send explicit photos to children.

Chris Sims, 39, of Theodore is accused of sending the pictures and video to a group of about 25 people including several minors.

There is no mug shot available for Sims’ Florida arrest. The one used is from a previous arrest in Mobile County. Sims is being held in the Escambia County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

LATEST STORIES