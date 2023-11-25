FLORIDA (WKRG) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, so your family is probably looking for the perfect tree!

If you are thinking of getting a real Christmas tree, and one that requires cutting (as opposed to visiting a Christmas tree lot), there are a few things you should know.

Where to cut your tree

Here are a couple of hot spots for cutting a Christmas tree in Northwest Florida.

Okaloosa County

Bouvier Farms, 1577 Vinson Ray Road, Baker

Santa Rosa County

Whispering Pines Christmas Tree Farm, 1601 Penton Road, Milton

Tree cutting guidelines

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has listed some general guidelines for cutting down Christmas trees. Here are the highlights:

Select a tree with a trunk 6 inches or less in diameter, and prepare to cut the tree no more than 6 inches above ground level.

Never cut a tall tree just for the top. (It’s dangerous!)

Select a tree from overstocked areas and thickets. Watch restricted areas. Cut only one tree per tag.

Attach your tree tag to the harvested tree before placing it in the vehicle.

Bring a rope and tarp to move your tree from the harvest area to your vehicle.

