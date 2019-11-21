The Off-Bottom oyster industry had a great season

Dauphin Island, Ala. (WKRG) – There has been confusion about how the oyster season has been with the Bonnet Carré in Mississippi being open for too long early in the year. Traditional on-bottom reef harvesting had a rough season as the freshwater killed the majority of their farms.

Luckily aqua farming caging systems allows oyster farmers to move their oysters wherever and whenever they please. This method is called off-bottom oystering. News 5 Colleen Peterson visited Double D Oyster Company that sell this equipment and harvest seeds. They said the season has been great for their industry!

CEO, Doug Ankersen, explained, “anybody that’s in the off-bottom oyster industry has seen high demand.”