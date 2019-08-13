The late Tyler Skaggs named to All Time BayBear Team

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom. The selections are based not solely on accomplishments in Mobile, but the player’s or coach’s overall career. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2



#25

Tyler Skaggs (2011-12)

Skaggs was a member of the BayBears in back-to-back Southern League championship seasons, 2011-12. In 2011, he started 10 games and went 4-1. He appeared in the All Stars Futures Game and was named the Diamondbacks Minor League Pitcher of the Year. The following season, he went 5-4 in 13 starts, averaging more than a strikeout an inning. Skaggs made his major league debut on August 22, 2012. Arizona traded Skaggs to the Angels after the 2013 season. Early in the 2014 season Skaggs was injured and had Tommy John surgery which forced him to miss the entire 2015 season. Skaggs re-established himself with the Angels starting 24 games in 2018 and 15 games this year. Skaggs was found dead in his Dallas area hotel room on July 1. The cause of death has not been determined.



Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

