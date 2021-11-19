The Jubilee Renaissance Fair Is In Robertsdale Saturday and Sunday

The Jubilee Renaissance Faire is coming to Robertsdale this weekend, with the doors opening at 10am and closing at 5pm. Gulf Coast CW Star Theo Williams paid a visit to the Jubilee Renaissance Faire and had a little fun, also having a conversation with Jubilee Renaissance Faire Executive Producer Shane Adams, who had this to say “The Jubilee Renaissance Faire is a place where people can touch the past and go Medieval. As far as periods of time goes, we have Vikings, we have Normans, we have Knights of the Renaissance period so it’s a complete trip back in time. This event of course is a rebirth of the faire that was once here, the Mobile Renaissance Faire. People watching this story here on the news, I want you to know that this special event was right here in your backyard”

For more information on The Jubilee Renaissance Faire, visit ExtremeJousting.com/Jubilee