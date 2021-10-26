The Gong Show Comes to Mobile to Help Knock Out Dementia

Do you remember the classic 70’s television game show called “The Gong Show”? No? It’s ok, it was a bit before my time too, however, it was the predecessor to many of today’s hit shows like “America’s Got Talent”, among others. “The Gong Show” allowed contestants to come on stage and show their unique talents to a panel of judges for the chance to win a prize. However, if the judges didn’t like your special talents, they would hit a gong to signify that your time is up and that you have been eliminated. Well guess what? This legendary show is back, and it is here in Mobile to help fight dementia!

Coming this Thursday from 6-9PM’ish to Alchemy Tavern on Joachim Street, “The Gong Show” returns with celebrity judges and special guests to help judge some of the most talented (and sometimes untalented) individuals in the Gulf Coast. If you believe that you have a special talent that you would like to show off for the opportunity to win prizes and giveaways, this would be the event for you as registration is still open! Don’t have any special talents? That’s fine, because the entertainment will be through the roof and there will also be great giveaways, raffles and of course FOOD! These are all great reasons why you should come to see “The Gong Show”, but of course the biggest reason is because all proceeds go to help fight dementia. Dementia affects over 3 million people per year, and is a very devastating disease that for now, has no cure.

So, what more incentive do you need to come on out to watch “The Gong Show” in Mobile? Great fun, food raffles and prizes, along with helping to fight a terrible disease. Oh yeah, tickets are only $10! It doesn’t get any better than that, so come on out to watch “The Gong Show” this Thursday, October 28th at Alchemy Tavern. Hope to see ya!

For more information visit Gong Show – Gulf Coast Dementia Services