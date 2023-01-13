MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thank you, Randy Patrick for 43 years of broadcasting excellence at WKRG!

Randy is ‘closing this chapter’ after over four decades covering National Championships, NCAA March Madness, Southern League Baseball, the Senior Bowl and so much more.

A 2018 Mobile Sports Hall of Fame nominee, Randy kick started his career in Fairhope with WABF radio in 1979. A year later, Randy moved to WKRG Radio and made the transition to television in 1988. He’s held the Sports Director chair for more than 30 years and has never lost a Mobile Press Register or Lagniappe poll for favorite sportscaster.

Thank you, Randy Patrick!