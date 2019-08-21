Terri Sullivan murder case moves forward

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The capital murder case against two people accused of kidnapping and murdering a nurse is moving forward. Samuel and Jenny Sullivan had preliminary hearings in Washington County court on Tuesday. A judge decided there is enough evidence in the case to move it forward.

Samuel and Jenny Sullivan are charged with capital murder in the death of Terri Sullivan. Court documents say the suspects caused Sullivan’s death by blunt force trauma during her abduction on January 20.

Terri Sullivan’s remains along with her burned rental car were discovered in March in Grand Bay. She worked as a nurse at Springhill Medical Center in Mobile.

According to court documents, the two suspects purchased prepaid cellphones which were activated on the morning of the murder. Investigators traced those phones to the location where the abduction took place, as well as to the site where the burned car was discovered.