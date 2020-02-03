Terrezza Optical: Doctors with a Heart 2020

Terrezza Optical is to host a special event on Valentine’s Day for all those who are visually impaired.

A free eye exam and eyeglasses will be offered on February 14, 2020. No vision insurance is required, only one patient per household, and the offer is valid through appointment only. So make sure you call beforehand to book one.

Go ahead and call to see if you qualify. All locations are available for screening applicants.

