GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George Regional Health System will be hosting ‘Team Layla Day’ on March 19 in honor of Layla Jamison, a victim of the Lucedale road collapse after Hurricane Ida in August 2021.

The fundraising vent will be held on the George County High School football field, located at 9284 Old Highway 63 Lucedale, Miss., on Saturday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The proceeds of the event will benefit Jamison and her medical expenses. According to a Facebook post, there will be food, games and entertainment.

Jamison just returned home from a rehabilitation hospital in Atlanta at the end of January, when members of her hometown of Lucedale, Miss. had a surprise welcome home for her.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Highway 26 collapsed in George County, Miss. leading to three deaths and ten injured. Layla was one of the survivors. She was going home from work that night when the road collapsed.

If you would like more information about the event, click here.