Teachers remember Thomasville teen who was killed in tragic crash

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Wednesday was a tough day for faculty and students at Thomasville High School.



“I came in and informed the senior student body that we had lost a classmate,” said Principal Kyle Ferguson.

Ferguson was the first person to break the news to students in the auditorium that their classmate, Gavin Pugh, died earlier in the morning in a tragic car crash on Bashi Road.



“They probably sat for nearly an hour and a half without speaking a word. For teenagers and adolescents it’s kind of hard to wrap your mind around the finality of loss like that,” he said.

The sudden loss is tough for students, but it’s also tough for teachers who spent time with Gavin for 5 days a week in class.



“This is the first time I’ve lost a student while teaching that student. It’s something I hope I never go through again,” said Kay Larrimore.

On Thursday Gavin’s empty seat in class was tough to see, teachers tell me. They say the healing process is just beginning.



“They’re having a hard time too. Everybody liked Gavin, everybody,” said Larrimore.



“He just was an incredible young man and I’m so thankful for the opportunity for him to have been in my life and I want people to remember Gavin Pugh as a wonderful person,” said Stepheni Wright.

Principal Ferguson says students are already planning a balloon release as a way to remember the smart, funny, loving 18-year-old whose life was taken way too soon.

