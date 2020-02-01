Tartt and Ward hope to snap three game Super Bowl losing streak for Mobile

Leon Lett and Sherman Williams are the last Mobile area players to win a Super Bowl

If the San Francisco 49ers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV Sunday in Miami, starting safeties Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt will become the first Mobile area players to win an NFL Championship in 24 years.



It would also snap a streak of three consecutive Super Bowl lost by a Mobile area player. Last year, Mark Barron of St. Paul’s lost Super Bowl LIII as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Two years ago, Daphne’s Eric Lee lost Super Bowl LII as a member of the New England Patriots. The Atlanta Falcons, featuring Foley’s Julio Jones, lost Super Bowl LI.

Before Jones, the last Mobile area player to appear in a Super Bowl was Etric Pruitt. A Theodore native, Pruitt played in Super Bowl XL for the Seattle Seahawks, who lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The last “big game” winners from the Mobile area were Dallas Cowboys teammates Leon Lett and Sherman Williams who won Super Bowl XXX in 1996. Williams played his high school football for Blount, Lett for Fairhope.