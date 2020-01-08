Tartt back from injury for playoff game

San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt fully expects to play Saturday in an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Tartt, a Mobile native, is a full particpant in practice this week. Tartt fractured his rib against the Baltimore Ravens December 1st and hasn’t played since. The 49ers pass defense has suffered in Tartt’s absense. DE Dee Ford and LB Kwon Alexander also missed time late in the season but are expected back for the Vikings game.

Tartt was pleased the Niners earned a first round bye last week so he could further recuperate.

“It came at the perfect time,” Tartt said. “I needed that extra week to try and get as healthy as I can.”

Tartt should start at safety along side his Davidson High School teammate Jimmie Ward. San Francisco is a seven point favorite.