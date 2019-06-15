UPDATE: Target registers back online after outage

(WKRG) — UPDATE (5:50 p.m.) Target registers are back online after a nationwide outage.

The company says the temporary outage earlier today was the result of an internal technology issue that lasted for about two hours. Read Target’s full statement below.

UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): The registers at the Target stores at Bel Air Mall and Schillinger Road are up and running.

The Target store in Daphne is reporting its system is still down.

We will continue to give updates as they come in.

ORIGINAL STORY

(WFLA) – Checkout registers at Target stores nationwide are apparently experiencing system issues Saturday, which is causing long lines to form and even longer checkout times.

The company has tweeted out that they are aware of the issue and apologize for the inconvenience: