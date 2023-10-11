BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has lifted the swimming advisory issued Thursday, Oct. 5 for the waters of Mobile Bay at Mary Ann Nelson Park, ADPH announced Wednesday.

The department collected water samples from the area Tuesday that had enterococci levels below the EPA threshold of 104 colonies per 100 milliliters, meaning the swimming water quality is again good.

LOCATION:

According to ADPH, high counts of enterococci bacteria indicate the possibility that other disease-causing germs could be present in the water. These bacteria inhabit human intestines and other warm-blooded animals.