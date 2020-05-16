Swimmer found after five hours

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A swimmer was found washed up on the beach after c responded to a call at 5 AM from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The swimmer went missing after swimming in rough surf in the Gulf of Mexico.

After 10 AM the swimmer was found on the beach very disoriented.

