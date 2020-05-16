ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A swimmer was found washed up on the beach after c responded to a call at 5 AM from the U.S. Coast Guard.
The swimmer went missing after swimming in rough surf in the Gulf of Mexico.
After 10 AM the swimmer was found on the beach very disoriented.
LATEST STORIES
- Shots fired at Prichard Police
- Swimmer found after five hours
- WATCH SOON: Top doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 16
- Space Force flag revealed
- Gulf Shores High School graduation