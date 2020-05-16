Swimmer found after five hours

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- This kitten will give you hours of entertainment! And you can tell this girl anything knowing she won't tell a soul ;-) Her name is Nala, and she is one of six orange tabby kittens born in the spring of 2019. Three were adopted, but Nala is still waiting for the right family with someone who wants to play with her and love her.

Nala and her siblings are about a year old now. Right now, the three of them enjoy wrestling in an empty tub, snuggling, and getting belly rubs. I found out Nala also just enjoys the sound of a loving voice. She seemed soothes as I talked to her as she sat on her perch.

Nala will make the perfect furry companion for someone-- hopefully that's you!

You can adopt Nala from the Stray Love Foundation. The first thing you need to do is visit StrayLoveFoundation.org or send an email to info@straylovefoundation.org. Then you're one step closer to making this little beauty a part of your family!