Youthful offender status denied/on-hold for suspects accused of killing motorcyclist

PINE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – (UPDATE) 12:25 p.m. – Maurice Powell’s youthful offender status hearing will continue on February 20.

(UPDATE) 12:04 p.m. – Wilcox County District Attorney Michael Jackson confirms Marlon Mendenhall was denied youthful offender status. Bond was also denied. The case will continue on April 7.

Two suspects accused of shooting and killing a man while he was riding his motorcycle last year are due back in court Monday morning.

Marlon Mendenhall and Maurice Powell are accused of killing Tim Fletcher last year in Pine Hill, north of Thomasville.

A youthful offender status hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Monday morning. News 5’s Blake Brown is in Wilcox County and will have updates later today.