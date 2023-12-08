CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man charged with murdering a Hillcrest High School football player is behind bars, according to the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office.

Jimmy Clark, 33, is in the Conecuh County jail for allegedly stabbing Robert Baldwin, 18, to death on Thursday night. He is being charged with murder.

(Photo courtesy of the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office)

Clark allegedly stabbed Baldwin multiple times during an argument along Highway 83 in the West Side community of Conecuh County, officials said.

Evergreen Police Chief Tristin Robinson said he’s unsure what led to the argument.

After the stabbing, Conecuh County EMS took Baldwin to Evergreen Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Conecuh County Coroner’s office.

Baldwin’s family was notified and officials said he would be taken to the Department of Forensic Science in Mobile for an autopsy.

The death remains under investigation.

Today, Hillcrest High School reflected on the student-athlete.

“I just want him to be remembered for his big personality, his soft, gentle spirit,” Hillcrest High School Head Football Coach Justin Nared said of Baldwin.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

