Suspect charged with 3 counts of capital murder in grocery store shooting

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – The Conecuh County District Attorney’s Office confirms to News 5 the suspect in a murder case, Michael Mitchell, is charged with 3 counts of capital murder.
Mitchell is accused of shooting and killing Lavon McCreary in front of her two children Monday evening at the Pic-N-Sav grocery store on Highway 31 in Evergreen.
McCreary was pregnant at the time and was expected to give birth next week, according to a family member.
