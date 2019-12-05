Suspect charged with 3 counts of capital murder in grocery store shooting

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – The Conecuh County District Attorney’s Office confirms to News 5 the suspect in a murder case, Michael Mitchell, is charged with 3 counts of capital murder.

Mitchell is accused of shooting and killing Lavon McCreary in front of her two children Monday evening at the Pic-N-Sav grocery store on Highway 31 in Evergreen.

McCreary was pregnant at the time and was expected to give birth next week, according to a family member.

