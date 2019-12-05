Suspect charged with 3 counts of capital murder in grocery store shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – The Conecuh County District Attorney’s Office confirms to News 5 the suspect in a murder case, Michael Mitchell, is charged with 3 counts of capital murder.

Mitchell is accused of shooting and killing Lavon McCreary in front of her two children Monday evening at the Pic-N-Sav grocery store on Highway 31 in Evergreen.

McCreary was pregnant at the time and was expected to give birth next week, according to a family member.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories