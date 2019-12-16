Suspect accused of killing pregnant woman in grocery store expected in court

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – The suspect accused of shooting and killing Lavon McCreary inside of a grocery store will be in court for a preliminary hearing Monday afternoon. Michael Colin Mitchell was arrested shortly after the shooting.

McCreary was shot and killed in front of her two children inside the Pic-N-Sav. Family members tell News 5 she was expecting another child within a week of her death.

News 5’s Blake Brown will be in court on Monday and he’ll have the latest today on News 5.

