Suspect accused of killing pregnant woman in grocery store expected in court

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – The suspect accused of shooting and killing Lavon McCreary inside of a grocery store will be in court for a preliminary hearing Monday afternoon. Michael Colin Mitchell was arrested shortly after the shooting.
McCreary was shot and killed in front of her two children inside the Pic-N-Sav. Family members tell News 5 she was expecting another child within a week of her death.
News 5’s Blake Brown will be in court on Monday and he’ll have the latest today on News 5.
LATEST STORIES:
- Oswego woman leaves stinky surprise for ‘porch pirate’ who tried to steal delivery
- Choose Topeka program gains national, international interest
- Is your security camera system safe? How to protect your home from hackers
- ‘I IMMEDIATELY JUMPED UP’: Texas Middle School student honored for taking action after bus crash
- Arkansas woman uses graphic design skills to trick scammers