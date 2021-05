MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Surplus Property Division of Alabama’s Department of Economic and Community Affair is hosting a surplus property auction online in the second week in May.

Starting May 13 at 7:30 AM to May 19 at 6 PM the surplus property auction will be held on GovDeals.com.

For more information on becoming an authorized bidder click here.

Auctioned items will be listed here starting May 13.

For more information about the online auction you can click here or call 334-284-0577.