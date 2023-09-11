MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a leader in treating, preventing and advancing cures for catastrophic pediatric disease. Joy of Life on the Gulf Coast is a nonprofit formed in 2013 to benefit St. Jude. Now WKRG News 5 is teaming up with Joy of Life to advance their mission.

Call to donate: 800-438-2195

Join WKRG News 5 for our Joy of Life Telethon on September 13. We will be live in newscasts throughout the day raising money to support the efforts of St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

For every donation/pledge to St Jude that meets or exceeds $150 dollars, you will also receive two tickets to the 9th Annual JOL Mardi Gras Ball on January 20 in Daphne. For every $1000, you will receive a table for 10 at the Ball. And for every $5000, you will receive a float in the 6th Annual Mardi Gras Parade in Downtown Mobile on February 10.

