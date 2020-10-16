Sunken boats removed from Pensacola Bay four weeks after Sally

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The last boats that were submerged in Pensacola Bay after Hurricane Sally were pulled out Thursday afternoon.

Just after Hurricane Sally made landfall on Sept. 16, boats at the Palafox Pier marina were in a mess. Some were partially submerged and others were completely underwater.

Crews are still getting it all cleaned up both on the surface, using a crane and divers down below. They were seen placing boats onto a barge. It’s a slow and methodical process to get them all removed along with the debris that sank to the bottom of the bay.

“I think they’re doing a good job,” one onlooker said. “I had never seen nothing like this before. I saw boats on top of boats. Boats under water. Boats up under this house here.”

It appeared most of the debris and boats have been cleaned up. Some areas along Palafox Pier are shut off while they still work to get everything back to normal.

