Sunday expected to be rare palindrome date

We can expect a lot more on Sunday, other than the Superbowl and Groundhog day. Sunday looks to also be a rare palindrome date.

Palindrome dates are numbers or phrases that can be read the same way whether reading them forward or backward.

This rare occasion can be expected on Sunday, in which sources state this has not occurred in over 900 years.

Additionally, Sunday looks to be an international palindrome as well, working whether you write the date as “Month/Day/Year” or “Day/Month/Year,” something that many countries tend to do.

LATEST STORIES: