MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Loxley police officer was involved in a crash after he was involved in a chase that began in Loxley and ended in Mobile County, according to the Loxley Police Department.

According to officials, this chase began as a felony theft at the Tractor Supply in Summerdale. A “Be On The Lookout” was placed on the suspect’s vehicle and went out on the police radio. Officers with LPD saw the car driving through Loxley and a chase began.

At that point, deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency joined in on the chase. Officials said ALEA troopers were getting ready to use a spike strip on the suspect’s car, which is when the Loxley officer slowed down and changed lanes, hitting a woman’s vehicle.

The Loxley officer went to the hospital to be checked but is OK, according to officials. The woman driver was taken to the hospital with neck and back pain. The crash happened just west of Exit 13 westbound on I-10.

Deputies with MCSO stopped the suspect’s vehicle near Exit 10 and the driver was taken into custody. It’s unknown if the passenger was arrested.

The suspect will face multiple charges from MCSO, LPD and the Summerdale Police Department.