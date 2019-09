JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – An event known as “Stomp Out The Stigma” will be held this weekend in Jackson. The walk is designed to raise awareness about suicide in our area. It will be held in the parking lot behind Jackson First Baptist Church starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Courtney Carver Weaver says she lost her brother, William “Tripp” Carver, to suicide last year. She’s hoping the community will come together to raise awareness.