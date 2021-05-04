Study: Alabama most car dependent state

(WKRG) — Alabama is the most car-dependent state in the U.S., according to a study released Tuesday by CoPilot.

The survey looked at travel patterns, vehicle-miles traveled, and vehicle ownership. Researchers at CoPilot used data from the Federal Highway Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau to develop a composite measure based on the annual vehicle-miles traveled per licensed driver (40%), the average number of vehicles per household (30%), the number of licensed drivers per 1,000 residents in the driving age population (15%), and the proportion of working adults with at least one vehicle available (15%).

Out of all U.S. states, Alabama is the most car-dependent. Here is a summary of the data:

Annual vehicle-miles traveled per licensed driver:
Alabama – 17,817
USA average – 14,263

Average number of vehicles per household
Alabama – 1.09
USA average – 0.87

Licensed drivers per 1k driving-age population
Alabama – 1,022
USA average – 868

Proportion of working adults with at least one vehicle available
Alabama – 97.8%
USA average – 95.7%

