ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Escambia County, Alabama Sheriff Heath Jackson tells WKRG News 5 a student was arrested Friday morning at Escambia County High School for bringing a BB gun on campus. The sheriff’s office received a call in reference to a student carrying a firearm on campus.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement officers from the Atmore Police Department and the ECSO located the student. Sheriff Jackson tells us the weapon was recovered without incident. It was not loaded at the time of the arrest.

Sheriff Jackson says the student was taken to a juvenile detention center. His charges weren’t immediately known.