Storms cause extensive damage to Pensacola brewery

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A brewery had its roof ripped off Saturday morning as strong storms moved across the area.

Emerald Republic Brewing, which is right off of Barrancas Street at West Government and H Street, posted the following message to Facebook:

“We woke up this morning to messages and calls about an apparent tornado or microburst that hit the front half of the brewery, ripping off most of our roof and causing extensive damage to property inside. Since then we’ve had countless more reach out and stop by with offers to help. We can’t thank our community and team enough. This is devastating, but we will be ok, and we will be back. We’ll keep everyone posted on what’s next and progress on renovations and reopening.

Love you, Pensacola.”