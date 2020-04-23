Storm cleanup underway in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A tornado-warned storm moved through George County early Thursday morning. Many in and around Lucedale were woken up by tornado sirens. Most of the damage was in the Rocky Creek Community off Old Mobile Highway.

Amberly Coleman woke up to a tornado warning on her phone around 6:30 a.m. She lives in a trailer park on Old Mobile Highway.

“I jumped out of bed and I went down to all the other trailers, knocking on doors and trying to warn people. I made it about halfway down. I couldn’t go much further before it was here,” said Coleman who hopped in an SUV that was pulling in. “It was terrifying because when you’re in a vehicle through it and it starts lifting the vehicle, it’s scary.”

The storm knocked over one of the trailers in the park. A woman inside was injured. She was taken to the hospital. Her injuries were described as minor.

The storm also ripped the aluminum roof off a church, leaving some water damage in the sanctuary. “It’s messed up the fellowship hall here where the children have activities,” said church member Mary Eloise Denmark.

A lot of trees were either snapped or uprooted completely. The storm will probably mean several days of cleanup for those in Rocky Creek.

