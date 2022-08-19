GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Greene County students aced the spring state tests, reaching record high scores for the district in two subjects.

The Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) scores, released Thursday, showed Greene County contributed to the state trend of meeting or exceeding pre-pandemic performance levels.

Testing wasn’t performed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and scores in 2021 saw an overall decline after steadily rising the previous five years.

The percentage of Greene County students scoring proficient or advanced reached an all-time high of 47% in English language arts (ELA) and 84.5% in U.S. History. The district’s math testing average, 41.3% proficient, was just shy of their five-year high of 41.6%.

“The 2021-22 assessment results provide clear and indisputable evidence of the resilience of our students and educators and their ability to recover from the disruptions to learning,” said interim state superintendent Kim Benton.

Statewide, scores reached an all-time high of 42.2% in English language arts (ELA) and 55.9% in science, making Greene County’s performance higher than the state average in both subjects.

MAAP measures student performance in ELA and mathematics in grades 3-8, science in grades 5 and 8, and in high school English II, Algebra I, Biology and U.S. History.

The state department of education says MAAP tests are designed to let parents know how their child is progressing and to provide teachers with information to guide instruction. The department says it also uses scores to determine where to target resources like instructional coaches and professional development opportunities.

The state board of education’s strategic plan calls for all students to meet proficiency. The majority of Greene County and Mississippi students overall remain below the proficient level in math and English.

“We still have children across our state that have needs, they’re struggling with different areas academically. And that’s our responsibility. Our challenge as we move into the next year is to make sure we reach each and every student,” Benton said.

Other Greene County school-level highlights of the data include:

Every school saw an increase in test scores for every subject area from 2021 to 2022.

The high school set new records in science, 79.1%, and U.S. history, 84.5%. A preliminary analysis of the data appears to rank the district at 19 out of 142 in the subject statewide.

Sand Hill Elementary saw some of the highest year-to-year gains, improving by 11.8% in English, 14.8% in math, and 19.7% in science.

Leakesville Elementary improved from 2020 to 2021 but is still short of pre-pandemic highs- down 13.5% in English and 14.9% in math since 2019.

Full break-down of the data, searchable by school:

U.S. History