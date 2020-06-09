State Attorney: Fort Walton Beach officer-involved shooting justified

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — State Attorney Bill Eddins has announced the shooting of a man in April by police officers was justified.

On April 2, 2020, three officers with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department tried to serve an arrest warrant on Mark Allen Bland in the Action Labor parking lot. Those officers are Preston West, Anthony Trujillo and Donald Green. Eddins said while Green tried to secure Bland, he pulled a knife on the officer. Officers West and Trujillo fired several rounds striking Bland, who later recovered from his injuries.

