MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joel Courtney and Anna Grace Barlow spent some time on the Gulf Coast last year in production for ‘Jesus Revolution,‘ a film based on a book by Greg Laurie. The premise is about a seemingly counter-culture movement toward Christianity in southern California in the late sixties.

‘Fraser’ star Kelsey Grammer is also in the film that was partially shot on location in Fairhope, Daphne and Mobile. Moviegoers should certainly recognize some of the locations on the Gulf Coast that were used as ‘stand-ins’ for California.

Barlow and Courtney took time out to talk with WKRG News 5’s Bill Riales about their experience making the movie and about its plot and characters. Barlow, incidentally, is from Birmingham but has lived in Los Angeles pursuing her acting career for the past ten years. You may recognize her from roles on Grey’s Anatomy and NCIS.

Courtney’s first big break came in the film ‘Super 8,’ and he was featured in the Netflix series ‘The Kissing Booth.’

‘Jesus Revolution’ will open at theaters on the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, February 22nd—and at theaters nationwide on Friday, February 24th.