Star hurler Lopez on All Time BayBears Team

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2



#17

Rodrigo Lopez (1998-99)

Lopez joined the BayBears late in 1998 and helped them win a Southern league title by going 3-0 in four starts. Lopez spent the entire 1999 season in Mobile and started 28 games, going 10-8. He made his major league debut for the Padres in 2000. He joined the Baltimore Orioles in 2002 and finished second in voting for American League Rookie of the Year after going 15-9. He remained a starter for Baltimore through the 2006 season. Lopez started 14 games for Colorado before being sidelined with injuries. Lopez returned to the majors in 2009 with the Phillies and started 33 games for the Diamondbacks in 2010 and 16 for the Cubs in 2011. After being released by Chicago the following season, Lopez pitched for four years in the Mexican League.

Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

#25 Player – Tyler Skaggs

#24 Player – Jake Lamb

#23 Player – Jarrod Parker

#22 Player – Brian Lawrence

#21 Player – Khalil Greene

#20 Player – A.J. Pollock

#19 Player – Adam Eaton (Pitcher)

#18 Player – Adam Eaton (Outfield)





