Standing room only at public meeting on Mobile River Bridge

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A full house tonight on the Causeway as people gathered to talk about a proposed toll bridge over the Mobile River. It was standing room only inside the Five Rivers Resource Center and some people were turned away at the door for safety reasons.

State Auditor Jim Ziegler, along with the Common Sense Campaign, hosted the public hearing on the Mobile River Bridge Project.

People are concerned about a proposed $6 toll for the bridge designed to ease traffic through the Wallace tunnels. The $12 round trip toll was discussed during the hearing and how it would impact families or businesses.

A poll released earlier this week shows a roughly 80% disapproval rating for the toll. Multiple drivers and local leaders, including the mayors of Spanish Fort, Daphne, and Fairhope, as well as the Baldwin County Commission have spoked out against the toll calling the Department of Transportation to secure more federal funding for the project.