St. Paul’s Tate to retire

Legendary track coach will step down at the end of the 2020 season

Legendary St. Paul’s track and field coach Jim Tate will retire at the end of the May.

Considered one of the greatest high school track coaches in the nation, Tate’s St. Paul’s track and cross-country teams have won 102 AHSAA state titles and posted another 53 state team runner-up finishes. His girls’ cross-country teams hold the current national record for the longest consecutive state championships in the nation at 16 (1983-1998). More than 60 of his former high school track program athletes have competed in either track and/or cross-country at the collegiate level, with most of those at Division 1 institutions.

Tate began coaching at St. Paul’s in 1978. In 2010, he was named National High School Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year. In 2011, he was selected as National High School Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year’ by USA Track & Field (USATF). The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) named Alabama Girl’s Coach of the Year in 2016.

Tate is a member of the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame, and the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s (AHSAA) Athletic Hall of Fame.

Tate is a military veteran who served in the Vietnam War.