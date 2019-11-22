Spring Hill earns GSC Fair Play Award

Unedited press release from Spring Hill’s Sports Information Department

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Spring Hill College (SHC) won the fifth annual Gulf South Conference (GSC) Women’s Soccer Fair Play Award. This is the first time that the Badgers have won the award.

Spring Hill committed 130 fouls this season, and those fouls culminated in only four yellow cards. The four yellow cards were the fewest in the GSC.

In addition to Spring Hill, West Florida and Union were nominated for the award.

The GSC Women’s Soccer Fair Play Award is awarded annually to the team that best portrays sportsmanship over the course of a full season. The three conference teams to have accumulated the fewest total cards, yellow and red combined, were nominated for the award. GSC coaches voted for their respective top choice from the three-team pool, but could not vote for their own team. The team that received the most votes earned the award.

LATEST STORIES: