MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from Payscale has ranked most universities in the United States on how good they are for a bachelor’s degree.

Payscale based their report on multiple aspects including early career pay, mid-career pay, percent of high meaning and percentage of STEM degrees.

Out of all the schools on the Gulf Coast, Spring Hill College ranked highest in the 365th spot out of 1539 schools. Payscale reports that the median salary of Spring Hill alumni with zero to five years of experience is $50,200 and the median salary for alumni with over 10 years of experience is $103,600. 51% of SHC alumni said they believe their work makes the world a better place.

The University of South Alabama and the University of Southern Mississippi tied for the 939th spot on the list. The median salary of USA alumni with zero to five years of experience is $51,800 and the median salary for alumni with over 10 years of experience is $86,500. The percentage of alumni who said they feel like they are making the world a better place is 57%.

USM alumni make on average $47,200 with zero to five years of experience and $86,500 is the average for alumni with over 10 years of experience. 58% of alumni from USM said they believe the work they do makes the world a better place.

The University of West Florida ranked right behind USA and USM at 955th. The median salary for UWF alumni with less experience is $48,900 and alumni with over 10 years of experience is $86,100. 55% of UWF alumni said they believe they are making the world better.

The University of Mobile ranked 1,307th for the best universities for a bachelor’s degree. Alumni with zero to five years of experience make on average $43,100. Alumni with over 10 years of experience make on average $76,700. 79% of alumni said they feel that they are making the university a better place.