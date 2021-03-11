Spirit Airlines coming to Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines will begin servicing the Pensacola International Airport beginning June 10. Spirit will launch daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth and St. Louis and direct service several times a week to five other cities: Austin, Columbus (Ohio), Indianapolis, Kansas City, and Louisville.

Spirit is the nation’s eighth-largest airline, headquartered in Miramar, Florida. It typically offers ultra-low fares, but charges customers extra for things like seat selection, carry-on bags, and printing a boarding pass. It flys Airbus 320 family jets, some of which have been assembled in Mobile.

Spirit becomes the eighth airline to service Pensacola.