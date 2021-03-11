Spirit Airlines coming to Pensacola

Local News

Daily flights begin in June to Dallas-Ft. Worth & St. Louis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines will begin servicing the Pensacola International Airport beginning June 10. Spirit will launch daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth and St. Louis and direct service several times a week to five other cities: Austin, Columbus (Ohio), Indianapolis, Kansas City, and Louisville.

Spirit is the nation’s eighth-largest airline, headquartered in Miramar, Florida. It typically offers ultra-low fares, but charges customers extra for things like seat selection, carry-on bags, and printing a boarding pass. It flys Airbus 320 family jets, some of which have been assembled in Mobile.

Spirit becomes the eighth airline to service Pensacola.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories