Special needs kids send their letters to Santa

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A group of special needs students at The Learning Tree in Mobile are getting their special holiday wishes granted.

On Wednesday, they were able to send their letters to Santa Claus in Santa’s very own mailbox. Once their letters were mailed, the staff of The Learning Tree will find out what they’ve asked for for Christmas and help Santa deliver.

The program was helped along by sponsor and local attorney Vince Kilborn–who became an elf for the event.

The Learning Tree serves dozens of special needs children and adolescents. They provide a loving and instructional environment all while teaching the kids to live independently—and at this time of year, making sure their Christmas wishes come true.

The Learning Tree was first established in Mobile in 1983.

