SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort Fire Rescue is hosting Public Safety Day on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the fire department at 7580 Spanish Fort Blvd., Spanish Fort, Alabama.

SFRD will teach the public about emergency preparedness. Other local public safety agencies will attend.

Demonstrations on what to do for a car fire will be held at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Jaws of Life extrication demonstrations will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and fire extinguisher demonstrations will be held at 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.

It’s an event for the whole family with free hamburgers and hot dogs, kids events, games, and an appearance from Sparky and Smokey Bear.

