Southern Shootout welcomes 100 plus teams to Foley

The tournament that kicks off the high school soccer season was delayed by rain Thursday

Bad weather Thursday delayed the start of the Southern Shootout Soccer Tournament at the Foley Soccer Complex. Action will now begin at 9 a.m. Friday with games being played through Saturday evening.

More than 100 teams from around Alabama and the Southeast will be participating. Teams play three games and are divided by skill level into eight high school pools for boys and six for girls. The boys top division features Mountain Brook, Spain Park, Oak Mountain, Enterprise, McGill-Toolen, and Davidson. Defending 6A State Champion St. Paul’s and defending 5A State Champion Briarwood Christian are also playing.

This is the 17th year for the Southern Shootout which continues to grow each year. This is the largest field ever, according to Tournament Director Chad Harrelson.

Schedules and more information here